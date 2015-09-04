BODRUM, Turkey, Sept 4 A Turkish court remanded
in custody four Syrians on Friday after a prosecutor charged
them over the deaths of at least 12 people, including a
3-year-old boy, whose boat capsized as they tried to reach the
Greek island of Kos, a local police chief told Reuters.
Prosecutors charged the Syrians with smuggling migrants and
causing multiple deaths by "conscious negligence" in connection
with the drowning of the group after it set off from the Turkish
resort peninsula of Bodrum.
The picture of the drowned boy washed up on the beach in
Turkey swept across social media and sparked outrage at the
perceived inaction by developed countries to address the migrant
crisis.
