ANKARA, Sept 15 Twenty-two migrants drowned and
200 more were rescued when a boat capsized in the Aegean Sea off
the Turkish coast while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos
on Tuesday, the Turkish coastguard said.
A total of 211 immigrants were rescued from the boat while
divers recovered the bodies of 22 drowned passengers, the
statement said.
The boat went down about 1.5 miles (2.5 km) off the resort
town of Bodrum, where the drowned body of Syrian toddler Aylan
Kurdi washed up two weeks ago, giving rise to a tragic image
that shocked people around the world.
Television footage showed a crowded Turkish coastguard ship
carrying rescued people to the shore. No one was immediately
available for comment at the coastguard.
The news agency Dogan said the group had been travelling to
Kos in a 20-metre (66-foot) wooden boat. Turkey is currently
host to more than 2 million refugees, mostly from the conflict
in Syria, and tens of thousands have set off from its coast for
Greece and eventually northern Europe.
On Sunday, 34 people including 15 babies and children died
when another wooden boat capsized off the Greek island of
Farmakonisi.
In Europe's worst migration crisis since World War Two, the
United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, expects at least 850,000
migrants and refugees to head to the continent this year.
