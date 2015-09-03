(Adds quote, details, background)
ANKARA, Sept 3 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
called on developed countries to be more sensitive to the
immigration crisis, saying on Thursday he did not consider the
way some European nations classify refugees to be humane.
He was speaking after a photograph of a three-year-old
Syrian boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach swept social
media on Wednesday, spawning outrage at the perceived inaction
of developed nations in helping refugees.
"I call on developed countries, notably in Europe, to be
more sensitive in the face of human dramas," Erdogan said in a
speech to business leaders in Ankara, a day before a meeting of
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
Turkey has taken in 2 million refugees since the Syrian
civil war began in March 2011, saying it has spent $6.5 billion
on caring for them and received just over $400 million in
outside aid. It has warned it is running out of capacity.
Erdogan also said that terrorism was the biggest threat to
the economy and a growing problem which Western nations were not
handling with enough sensitivity.
Turkey launched what it has called a "synchronised war on
terror" in July, launching air strikes on Kurdish militants in
its southeast and in northern Iraq, and opening its air bases to
the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria.
It was an abrupt shift in policy for the NATO member, which
was long reluctant to take a frontline role against Islamic
State, saying President Bashar al-Assad was the root of Syria's
problems. It has also faced criticism for not doing more to stop
foreign fighters crossing its border to join the jihadists.
