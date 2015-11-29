BRUSSELS Nov 29 The European Union and Turkey
agreed on Sunday a 3-billion euro ($3.2 billion) plan to
confront the flows of migrants into Europe, part of a wider deal
to speed up Ankara's efforts to join the 28-nation bloc.
"We agreed that (Turkey's) accession process needs to be
re-energised," European Council President Donald Tusk told a
news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker following a
summit with the EU's 28 heads of state and government.
Davutoglu said they agreed two EU-Turkey summits a year.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)