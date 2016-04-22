(Makes clear 150 people a day arriving in paragraph 3)
ANKARA/BERLIN, April 22 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel will use a visit to Turkey this weekend to try to soothe
tensions over a deal meant to stem the flow of migrants to
Europe, as questions about its effectiveness and long-term
viability mount.
The pact, which came into force almost three weeks ago, aims
to help end the chaotic arrival of migrants and refugees on the
Greek islands, many fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East
and Africa. More than a million reached Europe last year.
The deal initially slowed the numbers of new arrivals to
Greece sharply, but boats have been coming again with around 150
people a day after a hiatus, indicating the "hermetic sealing"
of the route appears to be over, the International Organization
for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.
Merkel will pay a one-day visit with European Council
President Donald Tusk to Gaziantep near the Syrian border on
Saturday, where the two leaders are expected to go to a refugee
camp for Syrians and meet Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
There is much at stake for both sides. Merkel lobbied
sceptical European partners to back the deal, under which Turkey
agreed to take back migrants who cross the Aegean Sea illegally,
and is under political pressure at home to show progress.
Davutoglu sold the deal to the Turkish public partly on the
basis that Turks would win quicker visa-free travel to Europe in
return, a pledge that now could go unfulfilled, at least by the
June deadline he had wanted.
Merkel's visit also comes as she faces criticism at home for
allowing a German comedian to be prosecuted for insulting
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
"It is both sides that have a strong interest in making this
work. Turkey wants support in easing the refugee burden - both
financial support and in terms of numbers. And they want visa
liberalisation. We have other interests," a Merkel aide said.
"Ultimately it will depend on both sides fulfilling the
criteria they need to. If that doesn't happen the deal won't
work. Whether it's sustainable is not clear yet."
Under the agreement, Ankara gets more EU funding for
refugees living on its soil and the revival of long-stalled EU
accession talks, as well as the quicker visa liberalisation, the
main prize in the eyes of many Turks.
But European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said
this week that Turkey must meet all 72 conditions for visa-free
travel and the EU would not water down its criteria, rebuffing a
warning from Davutoglu that Turkey would no longer need to honor
the deal if the promises were not met.
"Merkel is coming tomorrow to soothe both sides," said Elif
Ozmenek, a migration expert at the Ankara-based USAK think tank.
"There have been harsh statements from the EU, and on the
other side Davutoglu has threatened to cancel deals. Merkel's
trip is a 'let's continue the friendship' kind of visit."
COMEDIAN
But it is a rocky friendship.
Erdogan put Merkel in a difficult position by demanding that
Germany press charges against a comedian who recited a sexually
crude satirical poem about the Turkish leader on a German public
broadcaster last month.
Merkel's decision to let prosecutors pursue a case against
Jan Boehmermann for mocking Erdogan angered many Germans, who
saw it as a sop to an authoritarian leader.
"As much as Davutoglu is trying to make this work, Erdogan
seems to be going out of his way to test the limits of what he
can get away with," a senior German official said.
"He is showing that he can do anything he wants, testing our
reactions. That will be very difficult to handle. You can see
that in Merkel's handling of Boehmermann. This will be with us
for the next weeks and months."
Rights groups and some European politicians had already
accused the EU of compromising its principles by striking the
deal with Turkey at a time when its record on freedom of
expression appears to be deteriorating.
"Europe must set clear limits to its concessions ... Our
freedoms, including freedom of expression, will not be part of
political bargaining with any partner. This message must be
heard also by President Erdogan," Tusk wrote in an op-ed
published in several European newspapers on Friday.
A senior Turkish government official said the Boehmermann
case was likely to be discussed during Merkel's visit, but that
the main focus would be on relations with the EU and
implementing the migrant deal, including how a promised 3
billion euros ($3.4 billion) in funding would be spent.
"There is an important acceleration in the relationship
between Turkey and the EU, and we know that Merkel is taking a
serious initiative in this," the official said.
"We may not be able to say there is total agreement on
everything between Turkey and the EU, but it is clear that there
is common will ... We're not expecting a troublesome visit."
