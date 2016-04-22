* Merkel, Tusk to meet Turkish PM near Syria border
* Migrant deal faces political, logistical challenges
* Prosecution of German comedian clouds relations
(Adds Merkel)
By Tulay Karadeniz and Noah Barkin
ANKARA/BERLIN, April 22 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel will try to soothe tensions over a deal meant to stem the
flow of migrants to Europe when she visits Turkey this weekend.
The pact, which came into force three weeks ago, aims to
help end the chaotic arrival of migrants and refugees on the
Greek islands, many fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East
and Africa. More than one million reached Europe last year.
The deal initially slowed the number of arrivals to Greece
sharply, but boats have been coming again with about 150 people
a day, the International Organization for Migration said.
Merkel and European Council President Donald Tusk will go to
Gaziantep near the Syrian border on Saturday, where they are
due to visit a refugee camp and meet Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu.
There is much at stake for both sides. Merkel lobbied
sceptical European partners to back the deal, under which Turkey
agreed to take back migrants who cross the Aegean Sea illegally,
and is under political pressure at home to show progress.
Davutoglu sold the deal to the Turkish public partly on the
basis that Turks would win quicker visa-free travel to Europe in
return, a pledge that now could go unfulfilled, at least by the
June deadline he had wanted.
"Turkey wants support in easing the refugee burden - both
financial support and in terms of numbers. And they want visa
liberalisation. We have other interests," a Merkel aide said.
"Ultimately it will depend on both sides fulfilling the
criteria they need to. If that doesn't happen the deal won't
work."
Rights groups have questioned the legality of the deal,
which hinges on Turkey being a safe country of asylum. Amnesty
International says Turkey has illegally returned Syrians to
their war-torn homeland, a charge Ankara denies.
Under the deal, Ankara gets more EU funding for refugees
living on its soil and the revival of long-stalled EU accession
talks, as well as the quicker visa liberalisation, the main
prize in the eyes of many Turks.
Brussels aims to propose waiving visas for Turks on May 4
but that is strongly opposed by some EU member states. Ankara
now meets just under than half of the 72 conditions for
visa-free access.
"This is clearly shaping up to become a problem. We are
talking about some criteria, while they seem to think they in
fact already got visa-free travel," said one Brussels diplomat.
COMEDIAN
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has also put Merkel in a
difficult position by demanding that Germany press charges
against a comedian who recited a sexually crude satirical poem
about him on a German public broadcaster last month.
Merkel's decision to let prosecutors pursue a case against
Jan Boehmermann angered many Germans, who saw it as a sop to an
authoritarian leader.
"As much as Davutoglu is trying to make this work, Erdogan
seems to be going out of his way to test the limits of what he
can get away with," a senior German official said.
"He is showing that he can do anything he wants, testing our
reactions. That will be very difficult to handle."
A survey released on Friday showed that more than three in
five Germans disapproved of Merkel's decision to agree to
Turkey's demands over the comedian's case.
The poll was published by ZDF, the channel on which
Boehmermann recited a poem suggesting Erdogan indulged in sexual
perversions.
Critics argue that Merkel partly brought the problem on
herself by telling Davutoglu on a phone call on April 4 that the
poem was deliberately offensive.
"This was in retrospect a mistake," Merkel said during a
news conference on Friday.
The ZDF also poll found that 80 percent of respondents
doubted Turkey is a reliable partner in the migrant crisis.
Eight in 10 said Merkel respects Erdogan "too much".
Rights groups and some European politicians had already
accused the EU of compromising its principles by striking the
deal with Turkey at a time when its record on freedom of
expression appears to be deteriorating.
Tusk said on Friday that the EU could discuss money to
secure Ankara's help on migration but that the bloc's values,
including freedom of expression, were non-negotiable.
"Recent experience with Turkey shows Europe must set clear
limits to its concessions," Tusk said in an editorial published
by seven European papers.
A senior Turkish government official said the Boehmermann
case was likely to be discussed during Merkel's visit but that
the main focus would be on relations with the EU and
implementing the migrant deal, including how a promised 3
billion euros ($3.4 billion) in funding would be spent.
"We may not be able to say there is total agreement on
everything between Turkey and the EU, but it is clear that there
is common will. We're not expecting a troublesome visit," the
official said.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coksun in Ankara, Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels, Writing by Nick Tattersall, Editing by
Ralph Boulton and Angus MacSwan)