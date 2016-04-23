(Adding dropped letter in town name in para three)
By Ercan Gurses
GAZIANTEP, Turkey, April 23 Turkey's border
province of Gaziantep ramped up security on Saturday for planned
visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council
President Donald Tusk including a stop at a refugee camp.
Uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolled
Gaziantep city, capital of the province that borders on Islamic
State-controlled Syrian territory and has been hit repeatedly in
recent weeks by rocket fire from the other side of the frontier.
Merkel, along with Tusk and European Commission
Vice-President Frans Timmermans, were due to meet Turkish Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to discuss the migration crisis after
visiting a refugee camp in the town of Nizip.
On Friday, rockets hit Kilis, to the east of Gaziantep along
the Syrian border, killing two and injuring four people. Merkel
had been expected to visit Kilis last weekend, but later the
location and timing of the visit were changed.
Saturday's one-day visit comes as Turkey and the European
Union try to implement a migrant returns deal with Greece aimed
at stopping migrant flows across the Aegean Sea by breaking the
smugglers' business model. The legality of the deal has been
called into question by rights groups.
The deal, coupled with border closures in Europe that meant
smugglers could not secure passage to northern European states,
initially slowed the numbers of new arrivals to Greece sharply.
But boats have been arriving with about 150 people a day,
indicating the "hermetic sealing" of the route appears to be
over, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.
A senior Turkish government official said the main focus of
the visit by Merkel, Tusk and Timmermans would be on relations
with the EU and implementing the migrant deal, including how to
spend a promised 3 billion euros ($3.37 billion) in funding.
On Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
said the European Union needed to be more pragmatic in releasing
the cash meant to help manage the migrant crisis, saying there
were problems with the delivery of the money.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Tom Heneghan)