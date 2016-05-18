ANKARA Turkey's presidential spokesman on Wednesday ruled out making changes to its counter-terror law demanded by the European Union, saying such a move would be encouraging terrorist organisations.

But Turkey was still doing everything it can to fulfill a deal reached between Turkey and EU and that there was no change in policy or attitude on the issue, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman to President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference.

Brussels wants Ankara to narrow its legal definition of terrorism and change some other laws to meet EU standards - as part of the wide-ranging deal to secure Turkish help in reducing the flow of migrants into Europe in return for visa-free travel to Turks to EU countries.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)