ANKARA, Sept 2 An image of a drowned toddler
washed up on the beach in one of Turkey's prime tourist resorts
swept across social media on Wednesday after at least 12
presumed Syrian refugees died trying to reach the Greek island
of Kos.
The picture showed a little boy wearing a bright red t-shirt
and shorts lying face-down in the surf on a beach near the
resort town of Bodrum. In a second image, a grim-faced policeman
carries the body away.
Turkish media identified the boy as 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi,
whose 5-year-old brother died on the same boat. Media reports
said he was from the north Syrian town of Kobani near the
Turkish border, scene of heavy fighting between Islamic State
insurgents and Kurdish regional forces a few months ago.
The hashtag "KiyiyaVuranInsanlik" - "humanity washed ashore"
- became the top trending topic on Twitter. In the first few
hours after the accident, the image had been retweeted thousands
of times.
The two boats, carrying a total of 23 people, had set off
separately from the Akyarlar area of the Bodrum peninsula, a
senior Turkish naval official said.
The confirmed dead included five children and one woman.
Seven people were rescued and two reached the shore in life
jackets. The official said hopes were fading of saving the two
people still missing.
The army said its search and rescue teams had saved hundreds
of migrants in the seas between Turkey and Greek islands over
the last few days.
Tens of thousands of Syrians fleeing the war in their
homeland have descended on Turkey's Aegean coast this summer to
board boats to Greece, their gateway to the European Union.
In a statement late on Wednesday, Turkey's National Security
Council voiced concern over the immigration policies of European
countries.
"European countries' worrying approach to the flow of
migrants has caused sorrow and it has been evaluated that the
issue should be taken up in a basic human rights perspective."
the statement said.
The official said almost 100 people in all had been rescued
by Turkish vessels overnight as they tried to reach Kos.
Aid agencies estimate that, over the past month, about 2,000
people a day have been making the short crossing to Greece's
eastern islands on rubber dinghies.
A ship bringing about 1,800 migrants and refugees from one
of the islands arrived at the port of Piraeus near Athens on
Tuesday night, the Greek coastguard said.
Thousands of people, mainly Africans, have also been trying
to reach Europe via boat from Libya to Italy. The United Nations
refugee agency UNHCR said four bodies had been pulled from the
central Mediterranean on Tuesday and 781 migrants rescued,
mostly from Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.
So far this year, more than 2,500 people have died trying to
cross the Mediterranean, the UNHCR said.
