* Photo of drowned refugee toddler prompts global shock
* Erdogan decries Mediterranean "cemetery for refugees"
* Family fleeing Syria, wanted to emigrate to Canada
By Ece Toksabay
MUGLA, Turkey, Sept 3 The distraught father of
two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother and several
other migrants as they tried to reach Greece identified their
bodies on Thursday and prepared to take them back to their home
town of Kobani.
Abdullah Kurdi collapsed in tears after emerging from a
morgue in the city of Mugla near Bodrum in Turkey, where the
body of his 3-year-old son, Aylan, washed up on Wednesday.
A photograph of the boy's tiny body in a bright red T-shirt
and dark shorts, face-down in the surf, appeared in newspapers
around the world, prompting sympathy and outrage at the
perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees.
Aylan's 5-year-old brother, Galip, and mother, Rehan, 35,
were among 12 people, including other children, who died after
two boats capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of
Kos.
"I just want to sit next to the grave of my children and my
wife and rest," Abdullah told reporters, as his family's coffins
were loaded into a hearse.
"The things that happened to us here, in the country where
we took refuge to escape war in our homeland, we want the whole
world to see this," he said.
"We want the world's attention on us, so they can prevent
the same from happening to others. Let this be the last."
In a statement to police obtained by the Hurriyet newspaper,
Abdullah said he had twice paid smugglers to take him and his
family to Greece but their efforts had failed. On their final
attempt, the boat began to take in water and when people stood
up in panic, it capsized.
"I was holding my wife's hand. My children slipped away from
my hands. We tried to hold on to the boat," he said in the
statement. "Everyone was screaming in pitch darkness. I couldn't
make my voice heard to my wife and kids."
The image of Aylan, drowned off one of Turkey's most popular
holiday resorts, went viral on social media and piled pressure
on European leaders.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the crisis with
his French counterpart Francois Hollande, Erdogan's office said.
"European countries, which have turned the Mediterranean,
the cradle of the world's oldest civilisations, into a cemetery
for refugees, shares the sin for every refugee who loses their
life," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.
Meanwhile French Prime Minister Manuel Valls took to
Twitter: "He had a name: Aylan Kurdi. Urgent action required - A
Europe-wide mobilisation is urgent," he wrote.
WANTED TO EMIGRATE TO CANADA FROM SYRIA
Abdullah's family had wanted to emigrate to Canada after
fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, in northern Syria, a
revelation which also put Canada's Conservative government under
fire from its political opponents.
Abdullah said Canadian officials had now offered him
citizenship after seeing what had happened but that he declined.
Canadian officials in the capital Ottawa said it was not true
that Ottawa had offered him citizenship.
Abdullah's sister in Vancouver said contrary to earlier
reports, she had not yet tried to sponsor Abdullah or his wife
and sons to come to Canada, but that she had first sponsored
another brother, whose application had been rejected.
Tima Kurdi said the brother's application was rejected
because the family did not have a United Nations number which
they could not obtain because they lacked Turkish
identification. She said she could only afford to sponsor her
brothers one at a time.
"They didn't deserve to die, they didn't. They were going
for a better life. That shouldn't have happened. It shouldn't
have happened to them," she told reporters in Vancouver,
breaking down in tears.
"To be honest, I don't want to just blame the Canadian
government. I'm blaming the whole world for this."
TURKEY ABSORBS TWO MILLION REFUGEES
Turkey has won international praise for taking in 2 million
refugees since the Syrian civil war began in March 2011,
spending $6 billion caring for them and receiving just $400
million in outside aid.
But it has warned it is reaching capacity, and thousands are
now making the perilous journey by boat from Turkey to Greece in
a bid to enter Europe.
Security officials in Mugla said the bodies of Abdullah's
two sons and wife would be flown via Istanbul to the
southeastern city of Sanliurfa, from where they would be taken
by road to the Syrian border town of Kobani.
Kobani, the family's hometown, has been the scene of intense
fighting over the last year. In recent months, Kurdish regional
forces have been trying to repel attempts by Islamic State to
recapture the town.
Tens of thousands of Syrians fleeing the war in their
homeland have descended on Turkey's Aegean coast this summer to
board boats to Greece.
The Turkish army said its search and rescue teams had saved
hundreds of migrants in the seas between Turkey and Greek
islands over the last few days.
OTHER CHILDREN DROWNED
The two boats that capsized while carrying the two children
who drowned were carrying a total of 23 people and had set off
from the Akyarlar area of the Bodrum peninsula, a naval official
said. Local authorities have detained four suspected Syrian
smugglers, the Dogan news agency said.
One of the survivors, Zeynep Abbas Hadi, fainted after
seeing the dead bodies of two of her children, aged 9 and 11,
footage on the Dogan website showed. Her 7-year-old daughter
survived, the agency said.
Another survivor, Syrian Omer Mohsin, said he swam ashore
after the boat sank shortly after heading off at 2 a.m. (2300
GMT) and was looking for his missing brother.
"There were supposed to be 10 people on the boat, but they
put 17 people on board. Me and my brother paid 2,050 euros
($2,280) each," Dogan quoted him as saying on its website.
Video footage showed the body of another young child,
thought to be Aylan's brother, also lying in the sand.
Nilufer Demir, the Dogan photographer who took the picture
of Aylan, told broadcaster CNN Turk: "When I realised there was
nothing to do to bring that boy back to life I thought I had to
take his picture ... to show the tragedy."
"I hope the impact this photo has created will help bring a
solution," she said.
