Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
ANKARA, Sept 20 Thirteen migrants died in Turkish waters when a boat carrying 46 people en route to Greece collided with a dry cargo vessel and capsized, a Turkish coast guard source said on Sunday.
Six of those killed were children and 20 others were rescued, the source said. Seven of those rescued were receiving treatment.
The boat had left the Turkish coast near Canakkale province.
The search continues to find 13 missing people. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 12 Canada's Liberal government has introduced legislation for a moratorium on oil tanker traffic along the northern coast of the British Columbia province, the country's transport department said on Friday, delivering on an election promise.