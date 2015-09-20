ANKARA, Sept 20 Thirteen migrants died in Turkish waters when a boat carrying 46 people en route to Greece collided with a dry cargo vessel and capsized, a Turkish coast guard source said on Sunday.

Six of those killed were children and 20 others were rescued, the source said. Seven of those rescued were receiving treatment.

The boat had left the Turkish coast near Canakkale province.

The search continues to find 13 missing people. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Potter)