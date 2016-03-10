ISTANBUL, March 10 Five migrants, including a
baby, hoping to reach Europe via Greece drowned when their
speedboat capsized off the Turkish coast, Dogan News Agency said
on Thursday.
The Turkish Coast Guard rescued nine people after they
called for help late on Wednesday and recovered five bodies, it
said. The group, comprised of Afghans and Iranians, were trying
to reach the Greek island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea.
The European Union has offered Turkey billions of euros in
aid to curb illegal migration. Under a draft deal struck on
Monday, Turkey agreed to take back all irregular migrants in
exchange for more funding, faster visa liberalisation for Turks,
and a speeding up of Ankara's long-stalled EU membership talks.
The aim is to discourage illegal migrants and break the grip
of human smugglers who have sent them on perilous journeys
across the Aegean. But migrants have continued to try to cross
from Turkey's coast in recent days.
More than 130,000 people this year have reached Europe from
Turkey, which borders Iran and conflict zones in Syria and Iraq,
while 350 people have died on the perilous journey, according to
the International Organisation for Migration.
More than 35,000 people are trapped at the Greek-Macedonian
border at Idomeni as Europe tries to close the Balkan route to
foreigners fleeing violence and economic upheaval.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Angus MacSwan)