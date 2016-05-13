* Row on terrorism laws "Achilles heel" of deal -Bozkir
* Turkey says onus is on Europe to find a solution
* European leaders face push back from left and right
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, May 13 Turkey said on Friday talks
with the European Union on a deal providing visa-free travel in
return for stopping a flow of illegal migrants into Europe had
reached an impasse and the bloc must find a "new formula" to
salvage the agreement.
EU Minister Volkan Bozkir told Reuters that a dispute over
Turkey's anti-terrorism laws had become the "Achilles heel" of
the migrant deal, in comments likely to further heighten
concerns in Brussels about its future.
While the EU is desperate for the deal to succeed, it also
insists that Turkey meet 72 criteria, including reining in its
broad anti-terror laws. The EU and rights groups say Turkey uses
the laws to stifle dissent, while Ankara says it needs sweeping
legislation to fight Kurdish insurgents and Islamic State.
"This is the Achilles heel," Bozkir said in an interview
with Reuters in Brussels, where he has been trying to persuade
European leaders to change their position.
"Only today we lost eight soldiers in a terrorist attack,
yesterday there was another suicide attack ... Under these
circumstances it is not possible politically to make changes to
the anti-terror law," he said, describing Turkey's legislation
as "no worse than many other countries".
Eight soldiers and 22 Kurdish militants have been killed in
clashes in the largely Kurdish southeast over the last two days,
while on Thursday a car laden with explosives blew up near a
military base in Istanbul.
BOMBINGS
President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to crush the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) militants, considered a terrorist group by
the United States and European Union as well as Ankara,
militarily and has ruled out changing anti-terrorism laws.
Turkey has suffered a series of bombings this year,
including two suicide attacks in tourist areas of Istanbul
blamed on Islamic State and two car bombings in the capital,
Ankara, which were claimed by a PKK offshoot.
Erdogan has ratcheted up pressure on Europe over the migrant
deal, accusing the bloc of setting new hurdles for visa-free
travel and threatening that Turkey may go its own way if Europe
failed to agree.
"I am not very optimistic about the outcome of the talks we
held in Brussels today. It's essential that the European
Commission find a new formula," Bozkir told reporters.
European leaders seeking to keep relations with Turkey on
track face push-back from both the political right, sceptical
about closer integration with a Muslim nation, and the left, who
accuse the EU of compromising its principles by negotiating with
Erdogan, whose authoritarian tendencies they abhor.
Prosecutors have opened more than 1,800 cases against people
for insulting Erdogan since he became president in 2014,
including journalists, cartoonists and teenagers. A German
satirist is also facing prosecution after mocking him on German
TV.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by
David Dolan and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler and
Ralph Boulton)