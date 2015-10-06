ISTANBUL Oct 6 Turkey would welcome a financial contribution from the European Union to ease the strain of taking in more than 2 million migrants, but that would "not be a solution" to the crisis, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday.

Zeybekci was speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of a meeting of trade ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) held in Istanbul. (Reporting by David Dolan and Can Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)