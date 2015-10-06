BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
ISTANBUL Oct 6 Turkey would welcome a financial contribution from the European Union to ease the strain of taking in more than 2 million migrants, but that would "not be a solution" to the crisis, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday.
Zeybekci was speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of a meeting of trade ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) held in Istanbul. (Reporting by David Dolan and Can Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.