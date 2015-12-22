ISTANBUL Dec 22 Eleven people drowned while
seven others were rescued from the sea after a boat carrying
migrants to Greece sank off Turkey's western coast, Turkish news
agency Dogan reported on Tuesday.
The Turkish coast guard was continuing search and rescue
efforts with the help of helicopters where the boat sank off the
coast of Kusadasi, a tourist resort area. It was not immediately
clear how many migrants in total were on board.
A record 500,000 refugees from the four-year-old civil war
in Syria have travelled through Turkey, then risked their lives
at sea to reach Greek islands this year, their first stop in the
European Union before continuing to wealthier countries.
Despite the winter conditions and rough seas, the exodus has
continued, albeit at a slower pace. Hundreds have died this year
on this sea route.
The number of refugees and migrants arriving by land and sea
in the European Union has passed 1 million this year, and a
further 3,600 died or went missing, the U.N. refugee agency and
the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
Turkey struck a deal with the EU in November pledging to
help stem the flow of migrants to Europe in return for 3 billion
euros ($3.3 billion) of financial aid for the 2.2 million Syrian
refugees it is hosting, as well as renewed talks on joining the
28-nation bloc.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and Raissa
Kasolowsky)