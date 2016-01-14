(Third para corrected to say Ayvacik, not Ayvalik)
ISTANBUL Jan 14 The bodies of nine migrants,
some of whom may have drowned up to 10 days earlier while trying
to reach Europe by sea, were found on Turkey's coast in recent
days, as neither cold winter waters nor government efforts
seemed to stem the flow of migrants.
The bodies of five men and one woman were found washed up on
the shores of Seferihisar near Izmir on Tuesday, district
governor Resul Celik told Reuters, adding doctors believe they
drowned 5 to 10 days ago.
The coast guard said separately in a statement that it had
found the bodies of a girl and two women near Ayvacik further
north after a boat partially capsized. It rescued 13 people, but
a search continued for two men and a boy.
In a deal struck at the end of November, Turkey promised to
help stem the flow of migrants to Europe in return for cash,
visas and renewed talks on joining the European Union.
But European officials have repeatedly said Turkey's efforts
to curb migrant arrivals were falling short.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on
Tuesday 18,872 migrants had arrived in Europe by sea in the
first 11 days of the year, almost all of them to Greece. 47
people died trying to make this route.
Turkish officials have said dozens of suspected ring-leaders
of human trafficking networks have been arrested and the Turkish
government has said it is trying to reduce illegal immigration
by giving Syrians, who represent the biggest portion of arrivals
to Europe, work permits.
(Reporting by Melih Aslan; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)