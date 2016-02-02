ISTANBUL Feb 2 The bodies of nine people,
including two babies, were found drowned off the coast of
western Turkey on Tuesday, after a boat carrying people to
Greece partly capsized, the Turkish coast guard said in a
statement.
The fibreglass vessel partially capsized at 0535 local time
(0335 GMT) off the coast of Seferihisar in Izmir province, close
to the Greek Island of Samos. Two people were rescued swimming
to the shore, the coast guard said.
A crackdown on illegal crossing and the dangerous winter
conditions have failed to deter tens of thousands from boarding
flimsy boats and attempting to cross the Mediterranean waves in
the first few weeks of the year.
(Reporting by Melih Aslan, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing
by Dominic Evans)