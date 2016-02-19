BRUSSELS Feb 19 European Union member states
threw their weight behind a joint EU-Turkey plan to limit the
flow of refugees to Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
early on Friday after several hours of talks with EU leaders.
"The important statement for me today is that we have not
only reaffirmed the EU-Turkey action plan, but we have said it
is our priority," she told reporters of the plan to protect the
EU's external borders, stem the migrant influx and combat
illegal migration.
Merkel noted that Austria backed the EU-Turkey plan, despite
its unilateral decision to introduce daily caps on migrants.
"In Europe we are all always partners," she said.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Paul Taylor)