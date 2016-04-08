Stranded Pakistani migrants keep warm at a make shift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files

ANKARA Turkey's parliament approved overnight an agreement enabling Ankara to repatriate Pakistani migrants, as people continue to be sent to Turkey from Greece as part of an EU deal to stem mass migration to Europe.

Pakistani migrants are among those that have already been sent back to Turkey under the deal.

