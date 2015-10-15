Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
BRUSSELS The European Union has agreed an "action plan" with Turkey to cooperate on stemming the flow of migrants to Europe, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Syria and a wide range of international issues, a senior U.S. official said.