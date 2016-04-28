(Adds Turkey's EU minister)
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, April 28 Brawls between lawmakers from
Turkey's ruling AK Party and the pro-Kurdish opposition have
delayed efforts to pass legislation on a migration deal with the
European Union, but the country's EU minister said a deadline
next week would still be met.
Deputies threw punches, pushed and tried to restrain each
other in the assembly late on Wednesday in a row over military
operations targeting Kurdish militants in Turkey's largely
Kurdish southeast.
The acting speaker announced at the end of Wednesday's
session that, following these scuffles, the parliament would now
not meet again in full session until Monday.
Lawmakers had been expected to work on Friday and Saturday
on legislation needed for Turks to secure visa-free travel to
Europe, a key part of Ankara's deal with the European Union on
stopping uncontrolled migration to Europe.
Brussels aims to propose waiving visas for Turks on May 4
but that is strongly opposed by some EU member states. The EU
has said Turkey fully meets fewer than half of the 72 criteria
and that its conditions will not be softened.
"If the security surveillance law had been completed last
night, as of today Turkey would have done what is required," EU
Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir told broadcaster NTV.
"The 10 or so remaining articles ... will God willing be
passed on Monday. But we can effectively say it's done. After
that the 72 expectations are met from our perspective."
Bozkir said he expected the EU Commission to recommend the
lifting of visas for Turks in a report next week.
Under the deal with the EU, Turkey agreed to take back
migrants who cross to Greece illegally in return for financial
aid, the prospect of accelerated EU accession talks and quicker
visa-free travel to Europe for Turks.
The fierce exchanges erupted in parliament after MP Ferhat
Encu from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
referred to the killing of civilians in military operations
against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.
Thousands of militants and hundreds of security force
members and civilians have been killed since the PKK resumed its
insurgency in the southeast last summer after a 2-1/2-year
ceasefire, shattering a peace process.
While the general assembly was shut, there were scuffles
again on Thursday during a meeting of a constitutional
commission which was discussing legislation on lifting
lawmakers' immunity from prosecution.
President Tayyip Erdogan accuses the HDP of being an
extension of the PKK and has said members of parliament with
links to militants should be prosecuted. Around half of some 550
requests to lift deputies' immunity are aimed at HDP members.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its
Western allies, launched an insurgency in the southeast in 1984
and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
(Additional reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Raissa Kasolowsky)