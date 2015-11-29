BRUSSELS Nov 29 Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the summit with European Union leaders on Sunday was a "new beginning" in Turkey's accession process to the 28-nation bloc.

"Today is a historic day in our accession process to the EU," Davutoglu told reporters on arrival for the talks, in which EU leaders will offer Turkey cash, visa-free travel to Europe and re-launching of accession talks in exchange for Ankara's help in stemming the flood of migrants to the EU.

"With EU leaders today we will be sharing the destiny of our continent, global challenges of the economic crisis as well as regional geopolitical challenges in front of us, including migration issues," Davutoglu said.

"I am grateful to all European leaders for this new beginning," he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Gabriela Baczynska and Robin Emmott)