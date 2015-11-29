BRUSSELS Nov 29 Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said the summit with European Union leaders on Sunday
was a "new beginning" in Turkey's accession process to the
28-nation bloc.
"Today is a historic day in our accession process to the
EU," Davutoglu told reporters on arrival for the talks, in which
EU leaders will offer Turkey cash, visa-free travel to Europe
and re-launching of accession talks in exchange for Ankara's
help in stemming the flood of migrants to the EU.
"With EU leaders today we will be sharing the destiny of our
continent, global challenges of the economic crisis as well as
regional geopolitical challenges in front of us, including
migration issues," Davutoglu said.
"I am grateful to all European leaders for this new
beginning," he said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Gabriela Baczynska and Robin
Emmott)