European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, in this March 15, 2016 handout photo

BERLIN The European Union is getting closer to granting Turks visa-free travel to Europe, but talks on this will continue until at least October, European Council President Donald Tusk said in an interview with German newspaper Bild published on Monday.

Asked when Turks would be given visa freedom, Tusk said: "When they have fulfilled all of the conditions without exception."

He added: "The negotiations will certainly last until October but we're getting ever closer."

The deal to give Turks visa-free travel in return for reducing the flow of illegal migrants to the bloc has been held up by a disagreement over Turkey's anti-terror laws, which some in Europe see as too broad. Turkey says its needs the law to fight its multiple security threats.

Last week Turkey said it expected a positive outcome in coming days in talks with the European Union about visa-free travel for Turks.

