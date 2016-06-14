Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks to the media during a visit in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA Turkey will never change its anti-terrorism laws, even if it would mean a collapse in a deal with the European Union to secure visa-free travel for Turks to Europe, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Turkey and the EU have been discussing visa liberalisation since 2013 and agreed in March to go ahead with it as part of a broader deal to halt illegal immigration from Turkey to the EU. But progress stalled when Brussels insisted that Ankara must also reform its tough anti-terror laws.

