BRUSSELS Nov 3 The European Union must do all
it can to keep its Schengen zone of passport-free travel intact
through proper management of the bloc's external borders,
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.
EU leaders hold talks with African leaders on controlling
migration on Nov. 9 in the Maltese capital Valletta and Tusk has
called an informal meeting of EU heads of state on Nov. 12.
In his invitation letter to EU leaders published on Tuesday,
Tusk said the migrant situation was still very serious as the
flow reached a record of 218,000 migrants crossing the
Mediterranean Sea in October.
"As I have warned before, the only way not to dismantle
Schengen is to ensure proper management of EU external borders,"
Tusk wrote.
"We must do all we can to keep Schengen intact and so any
initiative that may lead to the re-establishment of borders
within Schengen should be withheld. If we are to avoid the worst
we must speed up our actions."
He said the EU heads of state would assess implementation of
measures decided so far, including stepping up cooperation with
non-EU states such as Turkey, reinforcing capacity to receive
migrants and reinforcing control of external borders.
