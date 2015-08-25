Women and children standing at the Greek side of the border wait with other migrants to cross into Macedonia, near Gevgelija August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

GENEVA Up to 3,000 people are expected to cross into Macedonia every day in coming months, led by Syrians fleeing their war-torn homeland and surrounding countries, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"We do not see any end to the influx of people in coming months," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said, citing continued violence in both Iraq and Syria and "worsening conditions" for Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon.

The 28 member states of the European Union must ensure "equitable distribution" of asylum-seekers, she told a news briefing in Geneva, adding: "We honestly believe if correct measures are taken this is something that Europe can handle."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)