Antonio Guterres, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) speaks to media about the refugee crisis in Europe, in Geneva, Switzerland, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The United Nations refugee agency voiced shock on Wednesday at Hungary's turning back of refugees and preventing them from entering the European Union with water cannons and tear gas, noting that many were Syrian families.

Antonio Guterres, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, urged Hungarian authorities to ensure "unimpeded access" for people as they flee wars and persecution.

Hungary's policy of returning refugees to Serbia contravenes UNHCR advice as Serbia is unable to cope with the magnitude of the current inflow of people needing international protection, the agency's statement said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)