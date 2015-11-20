GENEVA New border restrictions in the Western Balkans, including the profiling of refugees and migrants on the basis of nationality, are creating an increasingly untenable situation, aid agencies said on Friday.

The measures are creating tension at border crossings and leaving some families stranded, the U.N. refugee agency, UNICEF and International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a joint statement.

"There is urgent need to put in place additional reception capaicty at the points of entry," Adrian Edwards, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing in Geneva. "Refugee and migrant children are amongst the worst off," said U.N. Children's Fund spokeswoman Sarah Crowe.

