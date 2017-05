New U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi speaks during a news conference as he visits of Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Files

GENEVA The United Nations refugee agency on Tuesday decried "restrictive practices" imposed by countries including Austria, Slovenia and Macedonia, and called on Europe to have a coordinated approach to share responsibility in the crisis.

"With every passing week, it appears some European countries are focusing on keeping refugees and migrants out more than on responsibly managing the flow and working on common solutions," the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement urging states to provide clear details on admission criteria.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)