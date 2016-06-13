United Nations (U.N.) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein addresses the 31st session of the Human Rights Council at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

GENEVA The United Nations human rights boss on Monday decried a "worrying rise" in detention of migrants in so-called "hotspots" in Greece and Italy and urged authorities to find alternatives to confining children while their asylum requests are processed.

"Even unaccompanied children are frequently placed in prison cells or centres ringed with barbed-wire. Detention is never in the best interests of the child – which must take primacy over immigration objectives," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a speech. "Alternatives to the detention of children must be developed."

Zeid told the U.N. Human Rights Council that he deplored "the widespread anti-migrant rhetoric that we have heard, spanning the length and breadth of the European continent".

