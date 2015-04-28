By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, April 28
UNITED NATIONS, April 28 The European Union
sought to reassure Libya on Tuesday that any action being
considered by the 28-nation bloc to stem the deadly flow of
migrants across the Mediterranean should not be perceived as an
attack against the Libyan people.
After up to 900 people drowned trying to reach Europe from
Libya last week, EU leaders tripled a naval search mission and
agreed to "undertake systematic efforts to identify, capture and
destroy vessels before they are used by traffickers."
It is unclear how that may be achieved and several leaders
said they would need a U.N. Security Council mandate in the
absence of a viable Libyan government. The group controlling
Libya's coastal capital Tripoli said it would "confront" any
unilateral EU moves to attack sites used by people-traffickers.
"I want to make it very clear there is nothing the European
Union is preparing or thinking of that is to be intended against
Libyan people or the Libyan authorities in all their
complexity," European Union foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini told reporters at the United Nations in New York.
Libya has descended into factional fighting, leaving the
country almost lawless nearly four years after the fall of
Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia
brigades are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country
and the chaos has created havens for Islamist militants.
Nearly 40,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Asia,
Africa and the Middle East have made it to Italy so far this
year, but almost 2,000 have died at sea. Sea crossings to Italy
quadrupled to 170,000 last year as the anarchy in Libya opened
opportunities for people-smuggling gangs.
"We need to make sure we have a framework of international
legality in which we want to operate. There's nothing we're
going to do that's outside the framework of work together with
U.N. and/or in partnership with the Libyan authorities," said
Mogherini.
She said Brussels was working in "strong coordination" with
the EU members of the U.N. Security Council on the issue.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Sunday there is
no military solution to migrants drowning in the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Richard Chang)