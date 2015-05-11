By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS May 11 Europe appealed to the
United Nations Security Council on Monday to back its plans to
stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean and pledged
that those intercepted at sea while making the precarious trip
would not be repatriated.
European Union leaders agreed last month to "identify,
capture and destroy vessels before they are used by
traffickers," but it is unclear how that may be achieved and the
28-nation bloc wants U.N. authorization for its operation.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told the Security
Council that details of the operation were still being worked
out and the issue would be discussed by European foreign
ministers on May 18.
"We cannot do it alone, this has to be a common global
effort, that's why we count on your support to save lives and
dismantle criminal organizations that are exploiting people's
desperation," Mogherini told the 15-nation council.
"No refugees or migrants intercepted at sea will be sent
back against their will," she said.
European members of the Security Council - Britain, France,
Lithuania and Spain - are drafting a resolution to approve the
European operation under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which
allows the use of force, diplomats said.
But Russia has said any plans to destroy boats used by
smugglers would be "going too far."
"Our first priority is to save lives," Mogherini said. "An
exceptional situation requires an exceptional and coordinated
response.
"It is not only a humanitarian emergency, but also a
security crisis since smuggling networks are linked to and, in
some cases, finance terrorist activities," she said.
About 1,800 migrants have perished in the Mediterranean this
year, the U.N. refugee agency said. Some 51,000 have entered
Europe by sea, with 30,500 coming via Italy, fleeing war and
poverty in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Most of the migrants are traveling to Europe through Libya,
which has descended into chaos nearly four years after the fall
of Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia
are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country.
Europe wants to win the support of the parties in Libya for
its plan to tackle the migrant smuggling. The group controlling
Libya's coastal capital Tripoli said it would "confront" any
unilateral EU moves to attack sites used by traffickers.
"We don't and won't act against anyone, but in partnerships
with all," Mogherini said.
