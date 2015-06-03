(Adds meeting of European officials with Libyan foreign
minister, paragraphs 9-10)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, June 3 Work on a United Nations
Security Council resolution authorizing a European Union naval
mission to stem the deadly flow of migrants across the
Mediterranean has been put on hold until Libya consents to the
operation, diplomats said on Wednesday.
The 28-nation bloc wants to capture smugglers and dismantle
their boats to help it tackle the rising number of migrants
fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. But it
needs Libyan consent and also wants U.N. authorization to allow
it to operate in Libyan territorial waters and coastal areas.
European members of the 15-member Security Council -
Britain, France, Lithuania and Spain - have been drafting a
resolution to approve the operation under Chapter 7 of the U.N.
Charter, which allows the use of force.
A senior U.N. diplomat said drafting of the resolution had
been "paused" until it was "clear there will be Libyan consent."
"It's a crucial requirement for the resolution as currently
configured and the mission as currently envisaged," he said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"(It's) a process that's turning out to be longer than
expected; nevertheless, a constructive process," he said.
A second senior U.N. diplomat confirmed that work on the
resolution put on hold.
Libya has descended into chaos nearly four years after the
fall of Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by
militias are scrambling for control of the oil-producing
country.
Senior officials from Britain, Italy and the EU met the
foreign minister of Libya's internationally-recognized
government in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss efforts to deal
with migration and terrorism.
The U.N. diplomats said the officials had been due to
discuss Libyan consent for the EU operation.
The first senior U.N. diplomat said that legally a letter
from a representative of the internationally-recognized Libyan
government was needed to authorize the EU mission, but that to
ensure successful implementation of the operation "cooperation
with a wide variety of authorities" would also be required.
The European Union is trying to achieve this without
disrupting U.N.-led talks aimed at forming a unity government to
end the power struggle between the rival administrations. The
diplomat said the EU hoped to gain Libyan consent before the
formation of a unity government.
Libyan politicians and activists resumed talks on a unity
government on Wednesday.
Russia, a Security Council veto power, said on Monday that
any resolution must precisely define the powers of an EU naval
mission to win Moscow's backing.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels, editing by G
Crosse)