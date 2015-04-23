GENEVA, April 23 The European Union must
urgently set up a rescue operation for migrants at sea and
commit to receiving significantly higher numbers of refugees,
top U.N. officials and the International Organization for
Migration said on Thursday.
"The European Union response needs to go beyond the present
minimalist approach... which focuses primarily on stemming the
arrival of migrants and refugees on its shores," they said in a
joint statement ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
The statement was co-signed by the U.N. human rights and
refugee agency chiefs Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein and António
Guterres, U.N. special representative for migration Peter
Sutherland and William Lacy Swing, head of the International
Organization for Migration.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)