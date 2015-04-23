* UN and IOM criticise EU migrants' plan
GENEVA, April 23 Europe must urgently set up an
effective rescue operation for migrants at sea and commit to
receiving significantly higher numbers of refugees, top U.N.
officials and the International Organization for Migration said
on Thursday.
"A tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding in the
Mediterranean," they said in a statement criticising a 10-point
plan announced by the European Union on Monday and due to be
discussed at a hastily-convened summit later on Thursday.
"The European Union response needs to go beyond the present
minimalist approach... which focuses primarily on stemming the
arrival of migrants and refugees on its shores," it said.
European Union leaders will effectively reverse a cutback in
rescue operations the Mediterranean on Thursday to try to
prevent record numbers of people drowning as they try to flee
war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
But the joint UN and IOM statement said the funding boost
would not make up for the closure of an Italian mission last
year after other EU countries refused to pay for it. The
mission, Mare Nostrum, saved more than 100,000 lives.
It called for "setting in place a State-led, robust,
proactive, and well-resourced search-and-rescue operation,
urgently and without delay, with a capacity similar to Mare
Nostrum and a clear mission to save lives".
The smaller EU scheme which replaced Mare Nostrum is mainly
focused on patrolling the bloc's borders, after countries argued
that saving migrants encouraged more to come.
Thursday's statement was co-signed by the U.N. refugee boss
Antonio Guterres, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein,
U.N. special representative for migration Peter Sutherland and
William Lacy Swing, head of the International Organization for
Migration.
It said the safety and human rights of all migrants and
refugees seeking to reach Europe's shores should be at the
forefront of an EU response that must address the complex
factors driving people to flee Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
"Enforcement alone will not solve the issue of irregular
migration, but could increase the risks and abuse faced by
migrants and refugees," they warned.
