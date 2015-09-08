Refugees and migrants line up to board the passenger ship ''Eleftherios Venizelos'' heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

GENEVA Europe must offer guaranteed relocation for Syrian refugees, as record numbers flee to Macedonia and Greece due to misery in their homeland and surrounding countries, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

A record 7,000 Syrian refugees arrived in the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia on Monday, while some 30,000 are on Greek islands, including 20,000 on Lesbos, it said.

"We expect the movement to continue," UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming told a Geneva news briefing. "Discussions in Europe this week are taking on even greater urgency because it obviously cannot be a German solution to a European problem."

Germany told its European partners on Monday they must take in more refugees as it handles record numbers of asylum seekers.

Fleming welcomed separate offers announced by Britain and France on Monday to take in Syrian refugees, but said reception centres must be set up in countries including Hungary and Greece to process asylum claims.

"Those can only work if there is a guaranteed relocation system whereby European countries saying yes will take X number.

We believe it should be 200,000 -- that's the number we believe need relocation in Europe countries," Fleming said.

"350,000 have arrived in Europe that has a half a billion people, it is a manageable situation if the political will were there."

Programmes of U.N. aid agencies including UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) are under-funded in Syria's neighbouring countries, including Lebanon and Jordan, where support to refugees has been cut, she said.

"Deteriorating conditions inside Syria and neighbouring countries are driving thousands of Syrians to risk everything on perilous journeys to Europe," Fleming said. "This is obviously leading to a sense of desperation, a sense of entrapment."

"We believe if we were better funded, and didn't have to subject people to this misery that many people would have wanted to stay."

WFP's operation to feed Syrians costs $26 million a week, but it has cut rations to 1.3 million refugees due to a funding shortage, spokeswoman Bettina Luescher said. "Basically now the refugees are living on around 50 cents a day in those countries around Syria.

So far 2,760 refugees and migrants have died this year trying to cross the Mediterranean, about 500 more than at the same time in 2014, Joel Millman of the International Organization for Migration said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)