Syrian refugees arrive by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

GENEVA A European Union proposal to find spaces for 120,000 refugees will not work unless reception facilities are provided for tens of thousands at any time, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"A relocation programme alone, at this stage in the crisis, will not be enough to stabilise the situation," UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said.

A total of 477,906 migrants had arrived in Europe by sea this year, she added.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)