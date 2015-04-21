GENEVA, April 21 The United Nations refugee
agency called on European leaders on Tuesday to put asylum and
protection issues at the forefront of their summit talks aimed
at easing the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.
After up to 900 people were feared killed in the deadliest
known shipwreck of migrants trying to reach Europe, European
Union ministers on Monday set out a 10-point action plan and
called an extraordinary summit of EU leaders for Thursday.
"It is clear, we very much welcome the various action
points. Obviously the devil is in the detail. We need to make
sure that the asylum component and the protection of people
component is one that is prioritised within these measures,"
Volker Turk, assistant U.N. High Commissioner for protection,
told a Geneva news briefing.
"The European political leadership will need to provide the
appropriate response which is built on the fundamental European
values, and human rights and human dignity, responsibility,
solidarity among themselves and with the world," he said.
Monday's EU action plan sets a mix of measures including
reinforcing naval patrols in the Mediterranean, capturing and
destroying vessels used by people smugglers, and new steps to
deal with refugees and migrants arriving in the European Union.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)