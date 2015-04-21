* UN refugee agency calls for solidarity within Europe
* Urges EU to help Greece and Italy shoulder the burden
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 21 The U.N. refugee agency on
Tuesday urged European leaders to put the protection of migrants
at the centre of debate over the crisis in the Mediterranean and
to do more to help Greece and Italy cope.
After as many as 900 people drowned in a ship off the coast
of Libya this weekend, EU ministers on Monday called an
extraordinary summit for Thursday and made an action plan.
More than 36,000 have tried to cross the Mediterranean this
year, the UNHCR says, mostly from Libya, and nearly 1,800 are
feared to have died in the attempt.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed the
plan as a good start but noted its emphasis on law enforcement.
"We need to make sure that the asylum component and the
protection of people component is one that is prioritised within
these measures," assistant U.N. High Commissioner for
protection, Volker Turk, told a Geneva news briefing.
The plan, which includes reinforcing naval patrols in the
Mediterranean, destroying vessels used by people smugglers, and
measures to deal with migrants arriving in Europe, also drew
only cautious approval from Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
"Yesterday, for the first time, all of Europe was alert and
supportive, making some tangible commitments that we will try to
clarify before the European Council meeting," he wrote on
Facebook.
The plan, if put into effect, would be a "first step" in a
long process, said Renzi, who has long called for more support
in dealing with the influx of migrants.
The UNHCR has proposed increasing search and rescue
operations, enhancing resettlement of refugees, admission on
humanitarian grounds, and alternative legal channels to enter
Europe, Turk said.
EU talks should ensure Greece and Italy are able to "call on
the solidarity measures from the rest of the European Union" to
help process asylum applications and redistribute people found
in need, he said.
Speaking at the same briefing, UNHCR spokesman Adrian
Edwards, said: "In 2014, the Mediterranean emerged as the
deadliest waters in the world for refugees and migrants to be
crossing, on average one in 50 people who attempted the crossing
perished in the attempt."
"So far this year it's one in 18, so the numbers are really
going in the wrong direction," he said.
