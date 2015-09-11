Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
GENEVA The United Nations refugee agency welcomed on Friday an offer by Washington to take 10,000 Syrian refugees but said it was inadequate given the scale of the exodus of people fleeing war and persecution.
"Of course the United States could and should do much more, but it is a step in the right direction," William Spindler, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing.
President Barack Obama has directed his administration to prepare to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees over the next year, the White House said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Syria and a wide range of international issues, a senior U.S. official said.