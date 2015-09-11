Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

GENEVA The United Nations refugee agency welcomed on Friday an offer by Washington to take 10,000 Syrian refugees but said it was inadequate given the scale of the exodus of people fleeing war and persecution.

"Of course the United States could and should do much more, but it is a step in the right direction," William Spindler, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing.

President Barack Obama has directed his administration to prepare to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees over the next year, the White House said on Thursday.

