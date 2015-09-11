GENEVA Millions of people in Syria could become refugees and head to Europe if there is no end to the war, Peter Salama, UNICEF's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Friday.

"There could be millions and millions more refugees leaving Syria and ultimately (going) to the European Union and beyond," he said, adding that almost 8 million people were displaced within Syria.

