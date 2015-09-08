(Adds comments from Earnest, migrant group)
By Jeff Mason and Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The Obama administration is
taking into account the urgency of the migrant crisis in Europe
as it considers further steps the United States can take to
alleviate the situation, the White House said on Tuesday.
The Obama administration has come under criticism from
refugee and immigrant advocates for not doing enough to deal
with the crisis caused by refugees fleeing violence in Syria and
other countries.
The White House has said it is actively considering a range
of approaches to be more responsive to the crisis, including on
the issue of refugee resettlement.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to discuss those
options at a briefing with reporters but said: "Everyone is well
aware of the sense of urgency."
Earnest did not provide a timeframe for the review, which is
being run by the U.S. State Department, or a potential cost
associated with the options under consideration. He said it was
possible that the steps would require approval from Congress.
Melanie Nezer, vice president of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid
Society, said refugee advocacy groups pushed the Obama
Administration to raise its cap on the number of refugees it
admits per year from 70,000 to 100,000.
The administration has until Oct. 1, the start of the next
fiscal year, to set a new limit, but it may be stymied by
Congress in getting the needed funding to process and provide
resettlement services for new migrants, she said.
"I think the administration is interested in helping and
wants to do more. It's not that easy. But certainly if there's a
will, there's a way," Nezer said.
The Obama administration is concerned that militants from
Islamic State or al Qaeda might slip into the country as
refugees. The State Department has cited Washington's vetting
process as a crucial but complicating factor for Syrians seeking
entry.
Since the start of the Syrian war in 2011, Washington has
accepted 1,500 Syrian refugees, most of them this year, and the
State Department expects 300 more by the end of September.
"Nobody's taking their eye off this," State Department
spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing. "Resettlement is
one option but it's only one option."
