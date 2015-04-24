(Corrects paragraph 5, adds "few" rescued migrants to come to
UK)
* EU summit agreed to triple search and rescue mission off
Libya
* British, German warships among those headed for area of
sinkings
* Land routes into Europe also deadly; train kills 14
migrants
* Governments wary of taking in immigrants, divided on
sharing
* Tunisian accused of skippering death boat faces Italian
judge
By Alastair Macdonald and Kole Casule
BRUSSELS/SKOPJE, April 24 British and German
warships made ready to sail for waters off Libya as Europe
ramped up rescue operations in the Mediterranean after up to 900
desperate migrants drowned last weekend on a boat heading for
Italy.
Yet hours after European Union leaders agreed in Brussels on
Thursday to treble funding for EU maritime missions and pledged
more ships and aircraft, 14 clandestine migrants were killed
when a train ploughed into dozens of Somalis and Afghans making
their way in darkness along a rail track in a Macedonian gorge.
The incident highlighted the variety of routes that growing
numbers are taking to escape war and poverty in Asia, Africa and
the Middle East and chance their luck in a wealthy region that
offers, at best, a chilly welcome. EU governments remain deeply
at odds over how to share out the care of those who make it.
After the sinking of a packed fishing vessel last weekend
nearly doubled the death toll at sea this year to almost 2,000,
EU leaders responded to a public outcry by reversing sharp cuts
in search and rescue operations -- though voters' wariness of
immigration means few are willing to take in many more refugees.
Britain's helicopter-carrying flagship Bulwark, currently
near Istanbul, will head for the area between Libya and Italy on
Sunday, the government said. However, Prime Minister David
Cameron, who is campaigning for re-election in two weeks against
anti-immigration populists, stressed when he offered it on
Thursday that few of those rescued would come to Britain.
Germany, favoured destination for many migrants who make it
to Europe, said on Friday it would have a frigate and a supply
vessel in the area within days to comb the sea for refugees.
Nearly 40,000 have made it to Italy so far this year, though
Germany and its neighbours complain that Italy and Greece do too
little to track those who arrive and then swiftly head north.
EU border agency Frontex says 276,000 people entered the
bloc illegally last year, more than double the number in 2013.
Sea crossings to Italy quadrupled to 170,000 as anarchy in Libya
opened opportunities for people smuggling gangs. Some 43,000
came into the EU last year via the Balkans but 32,000 arrived in
just the first three months of this year, Frontex data shows.
DEATH ON THE RAILWAY
Near the Macedonian town of Veles, a Reuters photographer
saw body parts, clothing and food strewn along a remote stretch
of rail line beside a river on Friday -- part of a migrant route
that stretches back thousands of miles into places of war and
hunger and on toward Germany and Europe's prosperous north.
"The train was unable to stop before hitting and running
over some of them," said a prosecutor. About 50 people, mostly
from Somalia and Afghanistan, had been on the track, he added.
The United Nations, which had been critical of the EU
response, welcomed the summit decision that EU officials said
will effectively restore the same level of help as a mission run
by Italy which picked up over 100,000 last year but which was
replaced by a more modest EU-run operation last October.
But the U.N. refugee agency also urged Europe to make it
easier for people to seek EU protection without making hazardous
journeys. EU leaders agreed to look into ways to offer more
access to its asylum and immigration procedures outside Europe.
Charity Save the Children said it was concerned that adding
more ships to Frontex's Operation Triton off the Italian coast
would not save more lives if the mission were not extended much
further out toward the Libyan coast 300 miles away -- where
Italy's own Mare Nostrum mission did much of its work last year.
Such an extension is the prerogative of Frontex, consulting
with the operation's Italian hosts. Those consultations are
under way and Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said in
a statement that the greater forces would mean a "significant
expansion of our operations in the Mediterranean".
Italian and EU officials said a broader area of operations,
bolstered by more air cover, was likely in the coming days.
COURT HEARING
In the Sicilian port of Catania, the presumed captain of the
migrant boat that sank appeared before an Italian judge on
Friday after prosecutors asked for a charge of homicide.
Mohammed Ali Malek, 27, has denied that he was in charge of
the heavily overloaded fishing boat that capsized with hundreds
of African and Bangladeshi migrants locked in its lower decks.
"He says he's a migrant like all the others and he paid his
fare to go on the boat," his lawyer said. The Tunisian showed
little emotion as the preliminary hearing began behind closed
doors. A 25-year-old Syrian, Mahmud Bikhit, who prosecutors
believe was a crew member, has accused Malek of being in charge
of the vessel when it collided with a merchant ship coming to
its aid and capsized. Bikhit denied being a crew member.
Only 28 people survived the disaster, believed to be the
heaviest loss of life on the Mediterranean in decades.
European leaders acknowledge there is no total solution for
a problem that is partly driven by the huge gulf in incomes and
living standards between populations divided by short stretches
of sea. In the coming weeks they will discuss ways of limiting
the flows along the most dangerous routes, including tightening
Libya's African borders and targeting development aid.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi persuaded the other 27
leaders on Thursday to back a proposal to "capture and destroy"
boats that are about to be used by traffickers, though how that
would be done and how soon is still unclear.
EU officials said the bloc's Italian foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini would explore the possibility of securing a
Security Council mandate for such attacks when she visits the
United Nations in New York next week. Council members Britain
and France offered to support such efforts. But veto-wielding
Russia may not cooperate, given the confrontation over Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels,
Antonella Cinelli in Rome, Sabine Siebold in Szczecin, Poland,
James Mackenzie in Catania, Sicily, Ognen Teofilovski near
Veles, Macedonia and Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva;
Writing by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Sophie
Walker)