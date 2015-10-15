ROME Oct 15 Italy's navy said on Thursday it
had recovered 118 bodies in a four-month underwater operation on
the wreck of a fishing boat that sank in April with up to 800
migrants on board.
It laid a wreath on the deck of the sunken vessel with the
help of a robotic arm.
The shipwreck, believed to be the most deadly in the
Mediterranean in decades, became a symbol of Europe's migration
crisis and prompted the European Union to expand its rescue
mission off the Libyan coast.
The technical analysis of the 20-metre (65.5 ft) shipwreck
is complete, opening the way for the recovery of the vessel as
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged to do, the navy said in
a statement.
Bodies were recovered from the seabed around the ship, but
many more may still be trapped below deck.
The overcrowded fishing boat capsized and sank as it
approached a merchant ship that had come to its aid.
In June, the navy began using remote-controlled submersibles
to bring up bodies from around the wreck, which is about 135 km
(85 miles) north of Libya at a depth of about 370 metres (1,214
ft), the navy said.
The navy said it had laid a wreath on the deck of the sunken
vessel with the help of a robotic arm. No details about the
expected recovery of the boat were provided.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer/Jeremy
Gaunt)