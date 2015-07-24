(Adds analyst comment)
PARIS, July 24 France will push for an increase
in milk market intervention prices at a European Union council
of farm ministers on Sept. 7, French Agriculture Minister
Stephane Le Foll said on Friday.
The summit was requested by France, which faces pressure for
action on prices from dairy and livestock farmers who have
blocked roads with tractors and taken other direct actions to
highlight their grievances.
Europe's milk market was liberalised in April this year with
the removal of 30-year-old quotas, creating expansion
opportunities for some dairy farmers while threatening the
livelihood of others.
Intervention prices designed to mop up excess supply of
butter and skimmed milk powder are still in place, but have been
lowered repeatedly in EU farm reforms.
In France skim milk powder prices have now fallen below
intervention levels at 1,660 euros ($1,822) a tonne on
Wednesday. The EU intervention price is 1,698 euros.
"Farmers are getting nervous because prices are getting near
intervention," John Lancaster, dairy analyst at INTL FCStone
said.
He said farmers tend to accept to sell at a discount to
intervention prices because it brings them immediate cash rather
than having to go through the financial and administrative
burden of intervention which involves a two-month delay in
payment.
Global dairy prices tumbled to a 12 1/2-year low last week,
with Chinese buying dropping off dramatically after the world's
second-biggest economy built up excess supplies of milk powder
last year just as the economy began to slow.
The average price for skim milk powder on the GlobalDairy
Trade (GDT) fell to $1,702 per tonne last week, down 10 percent
on the previous session and down 67 percent on its lifetime high
of $5,142 hit in April 2013.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Yves Clarisse, Andrew Callus and Sybille de la
Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)