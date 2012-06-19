BERLIN, June 19 A "reflection group" of foreign
ministers set up to brainstorm the future of the European Union
has called for tighter central control over national budgets in
a preliminary report released in Berlin on Tuesday.
They met as Spain lurched closer to becoming the largest
euro zone economy yet to be shut out of credit markets when it
had to pay a euro era record price to sell short-term debt.
The "reflection group" sessions initiated by Germany's Guido
Westerwelle - with ministers from Belgium, Denmark, Italy,
Luxembourg, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain
and a representative from France - said the EU needs tighter
integration of its monetary union to ensure that the euro is an
"irreversible" process.
"To solve the actual crisis, we must have a triad of budget
consolidation, growth stimulus and solidarity," Westerwelle
said.
The euro bloc's two-and-a-half year old debt crisis has
hobbled the global economy and world leaders meeting in Mexico
piled pressure on the euro zone to move towards a fiscal and
banking union to fix the crisis.
Germany has chaired three meetings of the forum. The
ministers will release their conclusions in the autumn, after a
further meeting in Spain due in July.
Westerwelle said in his comments on the report that Europe
needs a clearer long-term perspective in order to win back the
confidence of citizens and investors.
The ministers urged the European Commission to remain the
engine of the decision-making process in Europe and echoed calls
by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for stronger central powers
over national budgets.
The fiscal compact that she championed, which has been
signed by 25 of the 27 EU member states, envisages giving the
European Court of Justice powers to reject national budgets if
they violate the fiscal rules of the agreement.
"In this context we have also to prove the possibility of a
stronger role for European institutions over national budgets,"
said the report, which also reflected differences over proposals
to mutualise public debts in the euro zone via commonly-issued
euro bonds, which Germany and Finland staunchly oppose.
One point of agreement among ministers was an interest in
exploring whether the euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), could one day become a
European version of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).