* Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain, Britain to tackle
evasion
* France's Moscovici says bank secrecy outdated
* Austria rejects bank data exchange as offence to privacy
rights
By John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski
DUBLIN, April 12 The European Union's six
biggest countries agreed on Friday to cooperate in the fight
against tax havens, piling pressure on Austria to follow
Luxembourg in ending bank secrecy.
The finance ministers of Germany, France, Britain, Italy,
Spain and Poland announced their plans to push for more bank
transparency within Europe and beyond.
"Nobody can deny that bank secrecy is outdated, that we need
an efficient system to tackle evasion strategies," French
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told reporters, flanked by his
counterparts from the other countries. "Our mission is to create
momentum. When these six major capitals of Europe move together,
it creates a strong signal which nobody can resist."
George Osborne, Britain's finance minister, said he was
pushing for more transparency from the UK overseas territories
of the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands.
"The places that you can hide are getting smaller and
smaller," he said. "We are in advanced stages of discussions,"
he said of talks with the two territories. "They are in no doubt
about what we expect."
HOT SPOTS
The announcement adds to pressure on Vienna to sign up to EU
rules for the automatic exchange of information on bank
depositors. It follows Luxembourg's decision this week to share
foreign bank account details with EU governments from 2015,
bringing it into line with all other member states bar one -
Austria.
Earlier, however, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter
dismissed exchanges of information as an invasion of privacy and
criticised other countries for failing to tackle what she called
the real "hot spots" of money laundering.
"Austria is sticking to bank secrecy," Fekter told
reporters, placing her country in a minority of one when
discussions on the issue among 27 EU ministers get fully under
way on Saturday.
She attacked the Group of 20 top economies for not taking
"any step to close the money laundering in all the islands like
Cayman Islands, Virgin Islands or ... in Delaware".
Fekter faces a difficult fight. Tax evasion deprives EU
governments of roughly 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion)
annually. France, in particular, wants to underscore its
determination to tackle tax fraud.
France's former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac is under
investigation for fraud after admitting lying about having a
Swiss bank account, an affair that has prompted criticism of
French President Francois Hollande.
It is unclear if Fekter will have her way even in Austria,
with some voices pushing for a more moderate approach, including
Chancellor Werner Faymann. He has said it would be possible for
Austria to share information on foreigners' accounts without
violating banking secrecy.
EU leaders will also discuss how to combat the tax haven
issue when they meet next month, said the president of the
European Council Herman Van Rompuy.
"We must seize the increased political momentum to address
this critical problem," Van Rompuy, who chairs meetings of EU
leaders, said in a broadcast statement.
Saturday's discussion could see some frank exchanges between
Germany, whose finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has
campaigned against bank secrecy, and Fekter, who has promised to
fight "like a lion" to keep it.
"Every country is independent in its own tax policy but this
also means they should abstain from preventing other countries
to legally tax their own citizens," Schaeuble told journalists.
Confidentiality is so cherished in Austria that banking
secrecy is anchored in the constitution. It has deep traditional
roots.
"Automatic exchange of information involves a massive
interference in people's privacy rights," Fekter said on Friday.
"Here the state sniffs around deep into the private affairs of
account holders."