By Christoph Steitz and Barbara Lewis
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Europe is short of
more than 118 billion euros ($132 billion) to dismantle its
nuclear plants and manage nuclear waste storage, a European
Commission working paper seen by Reuters shows.
The data is part of a periodic analysis of Europe's nuclear
capacity designed as a basis to discuss the role of nuclear
energy in achieving EU objectives, such as reducing greenhouse
gas emissions.
The Commission's last analysis was published in 2007, before
Japan's Fukushima nuclear crisis five years ago and was meant to
be updated by the end of last year.
In response to Fukushima, Europe's largest economy Germany
decided to abandon nuclear power by no later than 2022, relying
on solar, wind, coal and gas for its energy instead.
To meet nuclear decommissioning costs, about 150.1 billion
euros of assets are available, the study found, compared to an
estimated 268.3 billion euros in expected costs - which include
the lengthy dismantling of nuclear power stations as well as the
removal and storage of radioactive parts and waste.
A stress test carried out by Germany's Economy Ministry late
last year showed the provisions made by the country's utilities
- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall
- were adequate.
Among EU member states still operating nuclear plants, only
Britain's operators have enough dedicated assets to cover the
expected costs, 63 billion euros, the Commission's draft working
paper finds.
France, which operates Europe's largest fleet of nuclear
plants, is heavily underfunded. It has earmarked assets only
worth 23 billion euros, less than a third of 74.1 billion euros
in expected costs.
In Germany, an extra 7.7 billion euros is needed on top of
the current 38 billion euros.
Decommissioning costs vary according to reactor type and
size, location, the proximity and availability of disposal
facilities, the intended future use of the site and the
condition of the reactor at the time of decommissioning.
Although decommissioning might gradually become cheaper, the
cost of final waste depositories is largely unknown and costs
could also grow, rather than shrink, over the many decades in
question.
The European Commision declined to comment on an unpublished
document and has not confirmed when the report will be
officially published.
Nuclear lobby Foratom has said it expects publication this
month and has welcomed the update, saying nuclear energy, which
generates zero-emission electricity, has a major role to play in
meeting climate targets following the Paris agreement on climate
change.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
