* Average age of nuclear reactor in EU is 30 years
* Longer outages, safety risks increase as plants age
* Cost of revenue loss, maintenance rise longer they offline
By Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Aug 17 Europe's ageing nuclear fleet
will undergo more prolonged outages over the next few years,
reducing the reliability of power supply and costing plant
operators many billions of dollars.
Nuclear power provides about a third of the European Union's
electricity generation, but the 28-nation bloc's 131 reactors
are well past their prime, with an average age of 30 years.
And the energy companies, already feeling the pinch from
falling energy prices and weak demand, want to extend the life
of their plants into the 2020s, to put off the drain of funding
new builds.
Closing the older nuclear plants is not an option for many
EU countries, which are facing an energy capacity crunch as
other types of plant are being closed or mothballed because they
can't cover their operating costs, or to meet stricter
environmental regulation.
Though renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power
are slowly rising in the mix, they do not produce a constant
output, so other sources will always be needed for backup.
But as nuclear plants age, performance can suffer, and
outages - both scheduled and unplanned - rise.
With nuclear safety in the spotlight since the 2011 reactor
meltdown at Japan's Fukushima plant - which in turn prompted
Germany to call time on its entire nuclear fleet - operators can
take no chances with their elderly plants, but the outages get
longer and more difficult.
"These reactors were designed over 30 years ago. The people
involved are either retired or dead, and most of the companies
involved no longer exist," said John Large, an independent
nuclear engineer and analyst who has carried out work for
Britain's Atomic Energy Authority.
Jean Tandonnet, EDF Group's nuclear safety
inspector, said in January that its French fleet last year had a
series of "problematic unit outages", and scheduled outages were
extended by an average of more than 26 days. Regular maintenance
and major equipment replacement jobs had increased by 60 percent
in the last six years, he said.
"(At an ageing plant) outages take slightly longer, and
there is more work to do to make sure it is in top condition.
Safety comes ahead of anything else," a spokeswoman for EDF
Energy in the UK said.
France is the EU's nuclear leader, its 58 reactors producing
nearly three quarters of the country's electricity. France's
nuclear watchdog will make a final decision on whether to extend
the life of the French fleet to 50 years in 2018 or 2019. EDF
has estimated the extension would cost 55 billion euros.
"The average age of the (French) reactors is now about 30
years, which raises questions about the investment needed to
enable them to continue operating, as ageing reactors
increasingly need parts to be replaced," according to the World
Nuclear Industry Status report 2014.
SAFETY FIRST
Though the EU has conducted risk and safety tests on the
bloc's nuclear plants, environmental campaigners say the tests
failed to address risks associated with ageing technology, among
other things.
With exposure to radiation, high temperatures and pressure,
the components of nuclear plants take a battering over time.
"They can, for example, become more brittle, susceptible to
cracking or less able to cope with temperature extremes," said
Anthony Froggart, senior research fellow at London-based
thinktank Chatham House.
"While this can be monitored, it can be problematic if
ageing occurs at a greater rate than anticipated or it occurs in
areas which are difficult to access or monitor," he added.
As reactors age, there is also a risk of finding a generic
design flaw that could affect all the reactors in a country if
they are of the same design.
GERIATRIC DISORDERS
Britain has 16 reactors in operation that came online from
the 1970s to 1990s, and all but one will be retired by 2023
unless they get extensions.
At the Wylfa plant in Wales - Britain's oldest, at 43 years
- the one remaining operational reactor was out of service for
seven months this year. It was first taken down for maintenance,
but the restart was delayed as new problems were discovered.
The reactor is scheduled to be taken out of service for good
in September, but operator Magnox is seeking an extension to
December 2015.
This week, EDF Energy took offline three of its nuclear
reactors at its Heysham 1 and Hartlepool plants in Britain for
inspection which are both 31 years old, after a crack was
discovered on a boiler spine of another Heysham 1 reactor with a
similar boiler design, which had already been taken offline in
June.
The boilers will be checked for defects with thermal imagery
done using robotics, and the firm will know more about what
caused the fault after the inspections, which should take around
eight weeks, the EDF Energy spokeswoman said.
EDF Energy has been incorporating extra checks into its
strategy for its ageing nuclear plants since it inherited them
from previous operator British Energy, she said.
British Energy was delisted in 2009 following financial
collapse. Several unplanned outages had reduced its power
output, and its load factor - the ratio of actual output to its
maximum capacity - fell to its lowest level of 56 percent in
2009, Britain's National Archives show.
This compares with EDF's average load factor for its French
nuclear fleet of 73 percent in 2013, which is also down from its
highest level of 77.6 percent in 2005, the company's 2013
results show.
The fleet's net output of electricity has declined from 429
terawatt hours in 2005 to 404 TWh last year, though this could
be for a range of reasons, including weak energy demand.
Apart from reducing the reliability of Europe's electricity
supply, operators stand to lose many millions of euros from a
single outage from lost electricity sales alone.
Reuters calculations, based on industry estimates of lost
daily electricity sales, show the outages at two EDF Energy
plants could cost the firm some 155 million pounds during the
outages from when they began in June or August to October, not
including the costs of inspection and maintenance work.
Industry sources say the lost revenue from the loss of
output at a 1 gigawatt plant could reach 1 million pounds a day.
British utility Centrica, which owns 20 percent of
EDF Energy's nuclear fleet, said on Monday the reduction in
output would reduce its earnings per share by around 0.3 pence
this year.
More than half of Belgium's nuclear capacity is offline for
maintenance. The three closed reactors are 29, 31 and 32 years
old.
Though it doesn't break out the nuclear data separately,
statistics from Europe's electricity industry association
Eurelectric show both planned and unplanned outages mostly
increased at thermal power plants in eight European countries
examined, and periods of energy unavailability increased from
around 12.8 percent in 2002 to 18.3 percent in 2011.
As the plants age, that can only increase.
($1 = 0.7458 euro)
($1 = 0.5994 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Geert de
Clercq in Paris; Editing by Will Waterman)