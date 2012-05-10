SEATTLE May 10 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Thursday that Europe was still in a difficult place
economically in part because it did not take some of the steps
the United States did.
Addressing about 70 people at a fundraiser in Seattle, Obama
said Europe's troubles were among the factors that could affect
U.S. growth, also mentioning high gasoline prices as a potential
economic drag.
"We've still got headwinds. Europe is still ... in a
difficult state, partly because they didn't take some of the
decisive steps that we took early on in this recession," Obama
said at the event, which was held in a private home.
"Gas prices are still pinching a lot of folks," he said,
referring to the U.S. economy. The housing market is still very
weak across the country. But the good news is that we have
weathered the storm."
The health of the U.S. economy could be decisive for Obama's
re-election prospects on Nov. 6. His likely Republican opponent,
Mitt Romney, has accused the Democrat of lacking the business
acumen to steer the United States out of recession and bring
down the unemployment rate.
Obama did not specify which economic steps Europe ought to
have followed. But a senior administration official said some
examples included the United States' early stress tests on
banks, requirements that banks bolster their capital cushions
and an aggressive early response by the Federal Reserve, the
U.S. central bank.